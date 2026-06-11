No metro, no buses yet: Cabs only way to reach Noida's Jewar airport; Here's how much it'll cost you

Noida International Airport opens for commercial flights on June 15. If you are planning to fly from there, you will be taking a cab, because for now, that is the only option.

With no metro connection in place and the city's electric bus service yet to become operational, the entire connectivity burden for India's newest airport falls on app-based aggregators and private taxis.

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The airport sits roughly 65 kilometres from the populated parts of Noida and East Delhi, its primary catchment areas in NCR. Fares checked on Thursday ranged between Rs 800 and Rs 1,600 from Film City to the airport in Jewar, across Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

What will be available from day one?

Noida International Airport Ltd has tied up with Mahindra Mobility, Uber, Ola, and Rapido for app-based bookings from launch day. Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for cabs and bike taxis have been developed at the airport premises.

Uber confirmed it will be operational from day one, offering Uber Go, Premier, and Uber XL, along with hourly and outstation booking options. Rapido said rides will initially be serviced by drivers already operating in Noida and surrounding areas.

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"As demand grows, we will assess the need for a dedicated fleet. Fare structures will remain consistent with those at other airports," a company spokesperson said, as reported by the Times of India.

NIAL nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia told TOI that all key services will be in place from the first day. "Noida International Airport will offer passengers a wide range of mobility options, including airport taxis, cab aggregators and electric air-conditioned buses, with ample parking facilities to ensure a smooth travel experience. We are coordinating with different stakeholders, and these facilities will be available from June 15," he said.

Buses are coming, just not quite yet

Noida Authority and UPSRTC are rolling out a fleet of 100 air-conditioned electric buses, with the airport corridor among the priority routes. Around 30 new buses arrived at the Sector 90 depot on Wednesday, and officials said services on the airport route are expected to begin within the week.

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For the first phase, however, the roughly 20,000 registered cab drivers across Noida will carry the weight of getting passengers to and from the airport, metro link or not.