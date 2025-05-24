'No moral authority'; India slams Pakistan at UN, calls civilian protection remarks ‘grossly hypocritical’

India on Friday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling its participation in discussions on the protection of civilians in conflict zones “an affront to the international community.”

Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on the “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Puri, accused Islamabad of lacking the moral authority to address civilian protection, citing its track record of sponsoring terrorism and targeting civilians.

“I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues. First, India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders,” Puri said.

He referenced recent cross-border hostilities, alleging that the Pakistan Army deliberately shelled Indian border villages earlier this month, killing over 20 civilians and injuring more than 80. “There was intentional targeting of places of worship — including gurdwaras, temples, and convents — as well as medical facilities,” he said, calling Pakistan’s conduct “grossly hypocritical.”

India also raised the issue of Pakistan’s support for terror groups, including its endorsement of known militants. “We just recently saw senior government, police and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor,” Puri pointed out. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a retaliatory measure after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“This has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025,” Puri noted. “The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians, since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and morale.”

“A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians,” he said.