'No one will be spared, chun chun ke...': Amit Shah's stern warning to terrorists after Pahalgam

A week after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and one ponywallah dead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday issued a strong warning to terror networks, declaring that “no one will be spared” and that “har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab diya jayega” (each person will be hunted down and answered).

“Today, I want to tell the public that we have been fighting strongly on the policy of zero tolerance against those who have been running terrorism in Kashmir since the 90s. Today, they (terrorists) should not think that they have won the battle by taking the lives of our citizens. I want to tell all those who spread terror that this is not the end of the battle; every person will be given a befitting reply,” Shah said during an event in New Delhi.

Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has responded decisively to security threats across regions.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have given a strong reply to everything, be it the North East, the areas of Left Wing Extremism or the shadow of terrorism in Kashmir. If someone thinks that by carrying out a cowardly attack, it is their big victory, then understand that this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country.”

Reiterating his message in sharp terms, Shah added: "Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega. This is the Narendra Modi government; no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished.”

Shah's remarks are the latest in a series of stern statements from the top leadership following the Pahalgam attack, which was orchestrated by terrorists with links to Pakistan. The government has since held back-to-back high-level security meetings, with Prime Minister Modi granting the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, timing, and targets of India’s response.

