'No real communication anymore': Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut claims tension between Fadnavis and Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that strained relations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde are hindering Maharashtra’s progress. Writing in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party’s mouthpiece Saamna, Raut alleged that the two leaders have “almost no real communication anymore,” turning their rivalry into what he described as a “source of entertainment for the public".

Raut claimed that the discord has left the state administration “paralysed” despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising the BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—holding a comfortable majority with 230 out of 288 seats. “Those who rise through treachery often fall by it. The attacks on Shinde have begun, and Maharashtra has been left in a state of uncertainty and disorder,” Raut wrote.

According to him, Shinde has struggled to accept that he was not reinstated as Chief Minister after the November 2024 Assembly elections and is allegedly making desperate attempts to reclaim the post—something Fadnavis is fully aware of. Raut also claimed that the BJP is systematically undermining Shinde’s influence in his stronghold of Thane, pointing to the appointment of BJP leader Ganesh Naik as the guardian minister of Palghar district, a move seen as part of a strategy to weaken Shinde’s grip.

“Naik was already a minister in the first Shiv Sena-BJP government when Shinde was just a municipal councillor. He will not take orders from Shinde,” Raut stated, adding that Naik’s recent remarks about expanding the BJP’s presence in Thane have fueled speculation of an impending power struggle.

Raut alleged that Shinde’s role within the government has diminished significantly. “He is often absent from crucial cabinet meetings, and when he does attend, he is noticeably late. On January 30, he arrived two-and-a-half hours late for a District Planning Committee meeting at the World Trade Centre,” Raut claimed.

In a striking allegation, Raut said Shinde feels politically cornered and even suspects his phone calls are being monitored. Quoting a senior Shiv Sena MLA, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shinde that the 2024 Assembly elections would be fought under his leadership and that he would retain the CM’s post. “Encouraged by this promise, Shinde spent enormous amounts of money during the campaign. However, when the time came, Shah didn’t keep his word, leaving Shinde feeling deceived,” Raut claimed.

He further alleged that Shinde suspects central agencies are tracking his movements and that RSS operatives have been deployed as personal assistants to ministers from both Shinde’s faction and Ajit Pawar’s camp to monitor activities and curb corruption.

While a senior BJP minister recently dismissed reports of tensions, claiming there were no “major differences” between Fadnavis and Shinde, Raut countered this by pointing out that similar denials were made before the Shiv Sena split in 2022. “What happened after that is something the entire country witnessed,” he said, hinting at possible political realignments in the future.

Raut also claimed growing unease within Shinde’s camp, with some MLAs reportedly contemplating a return to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) or even switching to the BJP under Fadnavis’s leadership. However, fear of action from central agencies has left many hesitant, he alleged.

Raut suggested that Ajit Pawar enjoys a more stable political position. “Pawar understands his limitations and has built a stronger working relationship with Fadnavis. Unlike Shinde, he has no aspirations of becoming CM and is content with a politically safer position,” Raut concluded.

