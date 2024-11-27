'No speed breaker from our side': Shinde steps aside, BJP set to take charge in Maharashtra

Four days after the Maharashtra assembly election results, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his readiness to abide by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision on naming his successor. Speaking at a press conference in Thane, Shinde revealed he had assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of his full support for the BJP's choice.

Shinde's statement comes amid demands from Shiv Sena leaders for him to continue as Chief Minister after the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the state elections. However, political observers suggest that the BJP is poised to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister, with Shinde potentially taking on a deputy role.

"I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take," Shinde said. "There is no speed breaker from our side," he added, dismissing speculation about his disappointment over not being considered for a second term.

The new government is expected to be sworn in on November 30 or December 1, with two deputy chief ministers, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said.

Landslide Win, Changing Dynamics

The ruling Mahayuti secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena’s 57 and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 41. The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major defeat, with Congress winning only 16 seats, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) taking 20, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) bagging 10.

Shinde, who resigned as Chief Minister on Tuesday, is currently serving as caretaker CM. While there is no official confirmation, speculation is rife that Shinde may be offered the role of Deputy CM or made the convener of the Mahayuti government.

BJP Leadership Praises Shinde

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule lauded Shinde for his cooperation and commitment to the alliance. "I want to thank Shinde. He today made clear his stand on the chief minister's post. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him," Bawankule said in Nagpur.

Shinde, addressing reports of dissatisfaction, said, “I am not disappointed. We fight and don’t cry. I worked as the CM not to become popular but for the welfare of people of Maharashtra.” He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Amit Shah for their support during his tenure and reiterated his loyalty to the BJP’s decision-making process.

Opposition Criticism

Opposition leaders criticised the delay in government formation. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged that BJP's central leadership pressured Shinde into stepping down. "The BJP's central leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on the CM post,” he said. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat claimed Shinde was likely "confused and bewildered" by the unexpected mandate.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and NCP leader Sunil Tatkare also weighed in, with Athawale supporting Fadnavis for CM while pledging to follow BJP's final decision. Tatkare noted that no formal formula had been decided for the chief minister's post within the alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)