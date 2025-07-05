No successor? On eve of 90th birthday, Dalai Lama quashes succession rumours, vows '30-40 years more'

On the eve of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama moved to quash speculation over his succession, declaring that he hopes to continue serving people for another three to four decades.

Speaking during a long-life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, the Tibetan spiritual leader Tenzin Gyatso said he feels reassured by divine signs. “Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far,” he told the gathering.

The Dalai Lama’s remarks come amid ongoing speculation about the future of Tibetan spiritual leadership and China’s possible influence on the selection of his successor. However, the spiritual leader showed no intention of slowing down, expressing gratitude for his life’s path despite Tibetans living in exile.

“Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can,” he said.

As celebrations prepare to unfold in McLeodganj for his 90th birthday, including the attendance of leaders like Kiren Rijiju, the Dalai Lama’s words underscored both his enduring spiritual mission and his personal resolve to remain an active guide for his followers well into the future.

