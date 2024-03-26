Noida Authority's dumping yard engulfs in fire for over 18 hours

A fire has been burning at a dumping yard of the Noida Authority's horticulture department for over 18 hours. Firefighters are facing challenges due to strong winds while attempting to control the blaze. The fire originated in an open plot in Sector 32 where the department deposited pruned trees on Monday evening. Authority officials suspect that the fire was deliberately started by two to three individuals.

Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that the horticulture department had dumped dry leaves and wood on the plot.

"Last evening we were alerted about the fire after which water tenders and fire fighters were immediately deployed. Since last evening, we are trying to extinguish the fire with the help of 15 water tenders. The fire still continues although we are at the job...winds and sunshine are posing a challenge," Choubey said.

He mentioned that a similar fire had occurred at the same spot last year during this season, and it had taken them five to six days to fully extinguish the flames.

"This time, it's been more than 18 hours for us fighting the fire. We are trying hard and hope to bring it under control soon," the CFO added.

Choubey stated that videos indicated that some anti-social elements had ignited the fire, a fact confirmed by the Noida Authority's deputy director of the horticulture department as well.

"There are residential areas nearby and commercial places too. They are also concerned about the fire and we are also trying out our best," he said.

Choubey mentioned that 15 water tenders from the fire service unit have been deployed and have been refilled 15-20 times already. Additionally, the authority has contributed about six earth movers and 20 water tankers to support the firefighting operation.