Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15. These airlines to operate first flights

Commercial operations at Noida International Airport will begin from June 15, 2026, marking a major milestone for aviation connectivity in North India and the Delhi-NCR region. The airport, located in Jewar in western Uttar Pradesh, is expected to ease pressure on Delhi’s existing airports while boosting trade, tourism, logistics and regional development.

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The first commercial flight from the airport will be operated by IndiGo, while Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to begin operations soon after. Flight schedules and destinations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The airport will begin operations after receiving final regulatory approvals, including clearance of the Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, confirming compliance with security, operational and safety standards.

Developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited as a greenfield airport project, the facility has been designed as a next-generation aviation hub with a focus on sustainability and seamless connectivity. The airport is connected to the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway, and is also expected to integrate with future multimodal logistics infrastructure.

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The launch is expected to provide a major economic push to Uttar Pradesh by generating employment and attracting investments across aviation, logistics, hospitality and real estate sectors. The project also aligns with the Uttar Pradesh government’s broader infrastructure push under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its current phase, the airport has one runway and terminal with the capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually. Over the long term, the airport plans to expand capacity to more than 7 crore passengers per year, potentially making it one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

The airport is also aiming to move towards net-zero emissions through sustainable infrastructure and energy-efficient operations, combining global aviation standards with locally inspired passenger experiences.