Noida Protest traffic alert: Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, alternate routes, blocked roads & more

Noida workers protest: Traffic movement across Noida was severely affected on Monday after large-scale protests by industrial workers demanding higher wages triggered road blockades and diversions across multiple key routes. The worst-hit areas included Sector 62, Delhi-Noida entry points and major arterial roads connecting business hubs and industrial zones.
Long traffic snarls were reported through the morning rush hour, leaving office-goers stranded for hours as police teams attempted to regulate movement and redirect vehicles.
What triggered the Noida workers' protest?
The ongoing agitation has been led mainly by employees from garment and export units located in Noida's Hosiery Complex and nearby industrial clusters, who are demanding higher wages.
Although officials from the district administration, police and Noida Authority had held talks with worker representatives and assured them that the issue would be reviewed, the agitation continued on Monday, leading to fresh disruptions across the city.
Which areas are worst affected?
The biggest disruption was reported in Sector 62, where protesters gathered in large numbers and staged a sit-in near the Fortis Hospital Road stretch. Key roads connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 also saw heavy congestion.
Traffic pressure was also reported at:
Noida Traffic Police said diversions were being managed continuously at several junctions.
Routes to avoid today
Commuters have been advised to avoid the following stretches if possible:
These corridors are likely to face intermittent congestion depending on crowd movement and police barricading.
Best alternate routes to take
To reduce delays, commuters may use:
Police have also deployed personnel across affected intersections to manually regulate traffic flow.
Law and order situation
In some areas of Phase 2, tensions escalated with reports of stone pelting, vehicle damage and vandalism. A strong police presence has been deployed to restore order and prevent further escalation.
Noida Traffic Police has asked commuters to contact the traffic helpline for assistance: 9971009001.