Noida wage rage: Vehicles torched, stones pelted; Why are workers protesting in Noida?

Noida workers protest: What began as a peaceful demonstration by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned into scenes of chaos across parts of Noida on Monday. Vehicles were set on fire, properties vandalised, and stones pelted at police in Phase-2 and Sector 60. This, as rising discontent over pay disparities and long-pending labour demands boiled over into open violence.

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When did the protests begin?

The agitation started in the Hosiery Complex area of Phase-2, where workers from multiple industrial units had gathered to press for salary revisions. Sections of the crowd allegedly clashed with police, and the situation spiralled.

At the core of the unrest is a stark wage gap between neighbouring states. Workers in Noida earn around Rs 13,000 a month in minimum wages, significantly less than the Rs 19,000 that Haryana recently set as its minimum, a jump of nearly 35 per cent. This disparity has fuelled a growing sense of injustice among workers in Noida's vast industrial belt.

The violence came despite fresh assurances from the district administration. Just a day earlier, District Magistrate Medha Roopam had chaired a high-level meeting with senior labour officials to address workers' concerns. The discussions had covered double pay for overtime, annual bonuses, weekly holidays, workplace safety and improved grievance mechanisms. Authorities had urged workers to maintain peace and not be influenced by the rumours.

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Despite these assurances, workers went ahead and staged protests on Monday, claiming their demands weren't met.

Police said they had ensured adequate deployment across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. "The situation is under control and under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel workers and maintain peace, with minimum force used where necessary," officials said.

The unrest spilt beyond factory gates, severely disrupting traffic and daily life. Commuters faced long delays due to road blockades, and congestion gripped key arteries across the city.

What's next?

In response to this, factories have been directed to pay double overtime wages and holiday pay, disburse salaries by the 10th of every month, and pay annual bonuses before November 30.

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A formal complaints system will also be put in place, including a committee led by a woman to handle harassment cases. Factories have additionally been asked to provide medical cover, ensure workplace safety and treat workers with dignity.