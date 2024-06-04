North East Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Manoj Tiwari defeats Kanhaiya Kumar with a margin of 1,38,778 votes

BJP candidate from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari is poised to win from northeast Delhi seat as he is leading with a margin of 1,37,066 votes

“I want to thank the people of North East Delhi, my party colleagues, PM Modi and senior leadership for choosing me as an MP for the third time. I will fulfill my duty with responsibility,” said Tiwari.

BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari has crossed the 7 lakh vote-count in North East Delhi Parliamentary constituency. Kanhaiya Kumar now trails by over 1.15 lakh votes. The North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the sixth phase of voting on May 25.

Know your contestant

Manoj Tiwari: The BJP's sitting MP has held the North East Delhi seat since 2014, securing a significant victory against Congress veteran Sheila Dixit in 2019 with a margin of 3.6 lakh votes.

Kanhaiya Kumar: The former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and a prominent figure originally from Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar previously contested the Begusarai seat in Bihar on a Communist Party of India ticket before switching to Congress.

Both leaders, hailing from Bihar, appeal to the sizable Purvanchali population in the constituency. Tiwari's consistent victories since 2014 demonstrate his stronghold, while Kumar's reputation as a fiery orator and youth icon brings a fresh challenge.