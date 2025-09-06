North India floods: PM Modi to visit flood-ravaged states as over 500 dead since June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit several flood-ravaged states in northern India to assess the ground situation and review relief efforts, government sources said on Friday. No official date or detailed schedule has been released yet.

The visit comes amid growing calls from state governments for central assistance to tackle one of the worst flood crises in decades. Since June, relentless monsoon rains have triggered flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure collapse across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, claiming more than 500 lives.

Himachal Pradesh has been among the hardest hit, reporting 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 132 major landslides since June 20. Officials said at least 355 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, with 49 still missing. The estimated damage to the state has reached Rs 3,787 crore, and 1,217 roads remain blocked, including major routes in Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba districts. Key highways such as NH-3 (Mandi-Dharampur), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj), and NH-505 (Khab-Gramphu) are shut, and train services on the Shimla-Kalka route remain suspended after multiple landslips.

Uttarakhand has requested Rs 5,702.15 crore in special assistance from the Centre to cover losses caused by monsoon-related disasters. Between April 1 and August 31, the state recorded 79 deaths, 90 missing persons, and 115 injuries. Approximately 3,953 cattle have died, 238 pucca and two kutcha houses were destroyed, and 2,835 pucca and 402 kutcha houses were severely damaged. Several commercial establishments, including hotels, homestays, shops, and restaurants, have also been affected.

Punjab is facing extensive flooding, with over 1,900 villages across 23 districts submerged. At least 43 lives have been lost, and crops on nearly 1.71 lakh hectares have been damaged. Floodwaters have affected over 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur, while 141 schools report structural damage, including to roofs, flooring, plaster, boundary walls, and toilets. Officials have appealed to the Prime Minister for a special financial package to manage the devastation, as 1,48,590 hectares of agricultural land remain underwater.

In Jammu and Kashmir, continuous rainfall has left the Kashmir Valley cut off from the rest of the country. Key roads, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch, and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar routes, remain closed due to landslides and washed-away sections. Rail services in the Jammu division have been suspended for nine days following track misalignments and breaches on the Pathankot-Jammu section caused by flash floods. Last month, a landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives.