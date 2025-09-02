North India rains: Flood devastation across states, several dead, fields and roads inundated, Yamuna crosses danger level in Delhi

Severe flooding has caused extensive damage across North India, with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand experiencing the worst of it. In Punjab, 12 out of 23 districts have been severely hit, marking one of the worst flood disasters in decades according to state reports. Over 2.56 lakh people have been affected in Punjab alone, with 29 lives lost, primarily in Pathankot district. Even in Delhi, Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark.

The flooding in Punjab has been exacerbated by the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, following heavy rains in their Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir catchment areas. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is set to visit the affected districts to assess relief measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of all necessary assistance, stating, "Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called up Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rains and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state."

The state received 253.7 mm of rain in August, 74% above normal levels—the highest in 25 years. Several districts, including Hoshiarpur and Garhshankar, are among the worst hit, and the local administration has reported that "fields and roads in Harta, Khanoura and Rajpur Bhaiyan villages have been inundated and in Rajpur Bhaiyan, a pond overflowed, leading to water entering homes."

Heavy rains have caused widespread devastation in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, resulting in landslides that have led to further casualties. Seven people have died in these states due to landslides, with educational institutions in nine districts in Himachal Pradesh closed due to warnings of more heavy rain. In Uttarakhand, landslides on the Kedarnath route have caused the death of two pilgrims, with the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages temporarily suspended.

The Indian Army has been actively involved in rescue operations, with over 5,000 civilians rescued and 21 tonnes of relief materials provided across Jammu, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The Western Command has activated 47 columns, including Army aviation and Indian Air Force helicopters, to aid in disaster relief efforts.

Educational institutions remained closed on Tuesday in nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, and Lahaul and Spiti. The decision follows a warning of heavy rains in the region.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the flood-ravaged areas in Jammu. He said the Modi government is committed to the rehabilitation of those affected by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir. He visited the worst-hit area in Jammu along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior BJP leaders from the state.

At a high-level meeting held at Raj Bhavan to review the situation after inspecting the affected areas, Shah praised the efforts of all agencies involved. He noted that the Jammu and Kashmir government conducted a swift and successful rescue operation.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark, leading to waterlogging in several areas. Authorities have been issuing evacuation warnings, and an official noted, "We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation." These measures are critical as the city braces for more rain.

Water began entering houses in the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi. The river crossed the danger level in the morning. After overnight rain, several parts of Delhi were waterlogged, including Mayur Vihar and nearby localities in the Trans-Yamuna region.

According to an update shared at 8 am, the river received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage.