'Northeast Monsoon is very rigorous over Tamil Nadu': IMD warns of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the Northeast Monsoon is very rigorous over Tamil Nadu and there is a possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chennai. In the last 24 hours, 5 places in Tamil Nadu recorded extremely heavy rainfall, 48 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 21 recorded heavy rainfall, S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"From 1st October till now, recorded rainfall is 138 mm," Balachandran said, adding that a depression is moving towards westnorthwest direction approaching the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast. "It (depression) is expected to cross between Nellore and Puducherry near Chennai."

"In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chennai," the senior scientist said. "This doesn't mean the entire districts will get heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas."

Heavy and widespread rains have lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu in the last two days, bringing residential neighbourhoods and roads under knee-deep water. The weather office has predicted more rain for the next two days in the state. A bulletin said that "heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts" on Wednesday.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west to northwestwards and intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening. The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in the state on Wednesday, along with extremely heavy rainfall in some isolated places. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph) is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, including along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till October 17.

Heavy rain has also lashed parts of Karnataka. Today, the first Test between India and New Zealand was delayed due to incessant rain. The test is to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Showers throughout the day have been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.



