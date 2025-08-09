'Not an era of war': India welcomes Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska over Ukraine war

India on Saturday welcomed the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, calling it a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi is ready to back the initiative, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent message that “this is not an era of war.”

The announcement of the August 15 meeting came earlier in the day from Washington and Moscow, with both sides framing it as an opportunity to explore a negotiated end to the fighting.

“India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war’.”

Jaiswal added that India “endorses the upcoming summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts.”

Trump sets 30-day peace deadline

In announcing the summit, Trump warned that Putin would have 30 days to agree to a ceasefire and a roadmap for peace. Failure to reach a settlement, he cautioned, would trigger “consequences no one wants to see.”

US President Donald Trump said the Alaska talks could involve “some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia. The summit announcement coincided with Trump’s 30-day deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war or face further sanctions.

By agreeing to meet Trump, Putin has for now averted the threat of fresh and severe US energy sanctions. Oil exports remain the Kremlin’s main revenue source, funding its military production.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted that Kyiv must be part of any negotiations to shape a peace deal. However, the planned Trump–Putin summit has sparked unease in Kyiv over the possibility of decisions being made without Ukraine’s direct involvement.