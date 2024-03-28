'Not everyone wants to be Mukesh Ambani': Former bureaucrats slam Sanjeev Sanyal for 'UPSC waste of time' remark



"Absurd" and "avoidable" was how former bureaucrats termed the comments of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal that five to eight years of preparation for the civil services exam by lakhs of students is a "waste of youthful energy".

S K Sarkar, former secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, said Sanyal's assertion was avoidable. "It is not a waste of youthful energy or resources. I don't agree with his assertion," said the 1979-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

He said a lot of people aspire to be part of the government services. "These are the best services in India to contribute towards nation-building and development. His comments were avoidable." Former IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra said Sanyal is entitled to his views but to be critical of youths who wish to be civil servants is not in good taste.

"Not everyone aspires to be an Ambani. People also want to be poets, painters and thespians. Many want to work for the government. And in the government there is no job more fulfilling than a district assignment, or a posting as a JS (joint secretary) in which you cover the entire domain," he said.

Reacting to his comments, former IAS officer G Sundaram said, "It is absurd. India is a vast country. We are interested in a united India and that is why Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, (the first home minister of Independent India) created these services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. It is all working well." There may be certain deficiencies which can of course be rectified, he said.

Sundaram, a 1962-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, who superannuated as the Tourism Secretary, said, "His (Sanyal's) comments were completely avoidable." The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination every year in three stages -- preliminary, main and personality test (interview) -- to select officers for different central services.

"Sanyal is of course entitled to his views, but to be critical of young women and men who wish to be civil servants is not in good taste," said Chopra, a 1985-batch IAS officer, who was also the Director of Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri of National Academy of Administration -- the country's premier training institute for civil servants.

Another former bureaucrat, Kiran Puri, said preparing for the civil services examination "is not a waste of youthful energy".

"Those who are academically strong and knowledgeable, they only join the civil services. Civil servants are needed to run this country," the 1983-batch Central Secretariat Service officer said.

"We need the best of minds to be part of the civil services to contribute to the growth of the country and to ensure further ease of governance," said Puri, who served as the Joint Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Union Personnel Ministry.

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, however, partially agreed with Sanyal's comments.

"He is partially right. Young people are putting in seven to eight years preparing for the civil services examination. Some people leave lucrative jobs and hefty salaries to be a part of these services," he said.

Quraishi, a former IAS officer, suggested limiting the number of attempts being provided to appear in the civil services examination.

"There are too many attempts being provided for the civil services examination. It can be limited to a maximum of three attempts as it was earlier. There may be some extra attempts for people belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward classes," he said.

Serving IPS officer Pankaj Chaudhary also disagreed with Sanyal's comments.

"Civil services exam and the UPSC act as the role model for many youngsters. These comments were completely avoidable," said Chaudhary, a 2009-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

He said the entire process of civil services examination is transparent and provides a level playing field.

"I was a topper of Hindi in the civil services examination in 2008. A person like me from a Hindi background could become a part of this service as the UPSC and civil services examination shows it is very credible and unbiased," said Chaudhary, who is Superintendent of Community Policing in Rajasthan.