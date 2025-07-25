Not just Bihar, SIR to now be conducted all over India. EC to release schedule soon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced its decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. In its order dated June 24, the Commission said the move is aimed at upholding its constitutional responsibility to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Advertisement

“The Commission has now decided to begin the Special Intensive Revision in the entire country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of electoral rolls,” the order stated.

The detailed schedule for the revision process in various parts of the country will be announced in due course, the ECI added.

Election Commission of India in its 24th June order on Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls stated, "Commission has now decided to begin the Special Intensive Revision in the entire country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of… pic.twitter.com/MaIxGenSat — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke about the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks about the option of boycotting the Bihar assembly polls. He said that during the house-to-house revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, poll officials found more than 52 lakh voters absent from their addresses. The opposition has been protesting in both houses of Parliament against the revision exercise, alleging it aims to disenfranchise voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

Advertisement

Gandhi claimed that his party has "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka. He warned the poll panel that it will not get away with this, saying, "we are going to come for you."

In response, the Election Commission said it is "highly unfortunate" that instead of filing an election petition under section 80 of the Representation of the People Act or awaiting the high court's verdict if such a petition was filed, Gandhi made "baseless allegations" and "chose to threaten" a constitutional body. An election petition can be filed within 45 days after poll results by anyone dissatisfied with the outcome. These petitions are to be filed in the high courts of the state concerned.

Advertisement

Gandhi alleged that the poll panel is not functioning as the Election Commission of India and is "not doing its job." "Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," he added.

He claimed thousands of new voters aged 45, 50, 60, and 65 were added, along with voter deletions and additions involving new voters above 18 years. He sent a message to the Election Commission, warning that neither the commission nor its officers would get away with the alleged wrongdoing.

Responding to Gandhi's statement, an EC spokesperson said that out of 10 election petitions, none was filed by any losing Congress candidate under section 80 of the RP Act, the spokesperson added. On Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India and claimed his party has identified the modus operandi of "votes theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)