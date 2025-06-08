‘Not just in Bihar but for Bihar’: Chirag Paswan begins poll push, rules out CM ambitions

In a defiant show of political intent, Union minister Chirag Paswan declared his readiness to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections — not just for a seat, but for the soul of Bihar. Standing before supporters in Ara, Bhojpur district, Paswan invoked his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy and laid down his party’s vision with a pointed message: the people of Bihar will decide where he stands, but he will fight for all 243 seats.

"I will contest the assembly polls in Bihar. I will contest not just in Bihar but for Bihar and its people. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first' to change Bihar," he told the crowd.

Paswan, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), clarified that his decision on the constituency would rest with the people. "It is for the people of Bihar to decide from which seat in the state I should contest the assembly elections. Whenever I take a political decision, I take it for the sake of the state and its people."

Asserting loyalty to the NDA, he promised to bolster its prospects. "My alliance is only with the people of Bihar, I will contest on all 243 seats to make the NDA stronger. I will live and die for Bihar and for the people of the state... for the pride of the state."

Paswan dismissed speculation about chief ministerial aspirations, saying his electoral participation is aimed at boosting his party’s strike rate. "Let me make one thing very clear. My contest will only ensure a better strike rate for my party, which would help the NDA."

He also addressed internal rifts, hinting at the fallout with his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras without naming him. "I was recovering from the grief of my father's demise. I am proud that I fought like the cub of a lion. My own family members had begun to bare their fangs soon after the death of my father. It was quite clear that they did it all because of their ambitions."

"People tried to break me. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan and cannot be broken. It was only the people of Bihar who stood by me during challenging times."

The split in the LJP after Ram Vilas Paswan's death led to a reallocation of names and symbols by the Election Commission to the two factions.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism that Bihar had become a "crime capital," Paswan hit back. "It was Congress and RJD who were responsible for the 'jungal-raaj' in the state. The double-engine government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has changed Bihar. Now, the image of the state has entirely changed. The state is witnessing overall development under the NDA rule."