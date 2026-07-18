'Not just planted a new tree in space, but...': PM Modi to Skyroot Aerospace founders after Vikram-1's successful launch

As India scripted history after the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the company's founders, Pawan Chandana and Bharat Daka, over a phone call.

Vikram-1's maiden test flight Mission Aagaman lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Saturday. With this, India became the third country after the US and China to have a private player capable of handling orbital launches.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also invited the team for a meeting, affirming his support towards the development of India's space sector. He said that Skyroot's achievement will inspire more and more youngsters to come forward. PM Modi sent a postcard into space aboard Vikram-1 with Vande Mataram written on it.

DON'T MISS | Vikram-1 launch: India's first private orbital rocket enters space; joins US, China

"Congratulations to Pawan, Bharat and the rest of the team. Your feat will inspire youngsters to come forward. I was watching the entire launch programme today. Your entire team looks like they are 25-30 years of age," the Prime Minister said.

VIDEO | Sri Harikota, Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) congratulates Skyroot Aerospace over a telephone call after India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, successfully reaches orbit, completing its final burn and injecting payloads… pic.twitter.com/lctCsAwMtu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026

Describing the milestone as an achievement that inspired a new generation of innovators, Modi said, "Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, you have not only planted a new tree in space, but a new root has also been strengthened on the ground to inspire the new generation."

Advertisement

MUST READ | 'Vikram-1 will prove our commercial product': Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana as start-up gears up for lift-off

During the conversation, he revealed that he chose to write only Vande Mataram on the postcard as India's national song completes 150 years in 2026.

Recalling the initial scepticism within the government over the Centre's decision to open India's space sector to the private ecosystem, he said that Vikram-1's success has vindicated the government's decision.

"There were a lot of concerns that were raised when the idea of opening up the space sector to the private ecosystem was first brought to me. Now my team will also have to agree that India's youngsters are to be trusted," he said.

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement over the successful launch, he said he was closely following the mission. "I wanted to be there with the young team, and it excites me as I was tracking the launch. There was so much happiness, and I congratulate your entire team for this success," he said.