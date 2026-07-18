Lower EPF contribution @ ₹1,800 or higher take-home? Experts urge employees to weigh retirement impact before choosing

The flexibility offered under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, allowing eligible employees to choose between contributing 12% of applicable wages, 9%, or a flat ₹1,800 per month, could boost monthly cash flow for some workers. However, financial planners caution that the decision should not be based solely on the prospect of a higher take-home salary, as lower contributions could significantly reduce retirement savings over the long term.

Advertisement

According to Amit Suri, CFP, Founder & CEO of AUM Wealth Pvt. Ltd., employees should consider factors such as their age, retirement horizon, financial discipline, liquidity requirements, tax position and existing retirement corpus before opting for a lower contribution.

"The flexibility to choose a lower EPF contribution should not be viewed merely as an opportunity to increase take-home salary. Every reduction in retirement savings today can have a disproportionately larger impact on wealth accumulation over the next 25-30 years due to compounding," Suri said.

Which EPF contribution option suits whom?

Suri said the 12% contribution remains the most suitable option for employees looking for a structured, low-risk retirement savings mechanism. It works particularly well for individuals who may not consistently invest on their own, as EPF offers disciplined, mandatory savings along with a government-administered interest rate.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Changed jobs before 10 years? Here's what happens to your EPS money under the new pension scheme

The 9% contribution may be appropriate for employees seeking additional monthly liquidity to meet near-term financial commitments such as home loan EMIs, children's education expenses or building an emergency fund, while continuing to save meaningfully for retirement.

Meanwhile, the ₹1,800 flat contribution may suit financially savvy investors with a long investment horizon who are confident of systematically investing the surplus in higher-growth assets such as equity mutual funds or the National Pension System (NPS).

"The key question employees should ask is not 'How much more salary will I receive today?' but 'Will I actually invest the difference for my future?'" he said.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Myth busted: How your salary has changed under new labour codes vs EPF Scheme 2026

Small reductions can create a large retirement gap

Suri highlighted the power of compounding through a simple illustration.

Assuming an employee earns an EPF-applicable wage of ₹50,000 per month and earns an annual EPF return of 8% over 30 years, a 12% contribution translates to ₹6,000 per month, while a 9% contribution reduces this to ₹4,500, leaving a monthly difference of ₹1,500.

If that ₹1,500 remains invested in EPF, it could grow to approximately ₹22-25 lakh over three decades.

The impact is even greater for someone opting for the ₹1,800 contribution, where the monthly reduction is ₹4,200. Over 30 years, this could result in a retirement corpus shortfall of ₹60-70 lakh or more, depending on salary growth and future EPF interest rates.

He noted that the actual gap could be even larger because salaries typically rise during an employee's career, leading to higher EPF contributions and stronger compounding.

MUST READ: EPF on actual basic salary vs ₹15,000 wage ceiling: Which employers contribute more and what it means for your retirement

Take-home salary may not always increase

Suri also cautioned employees against assuming that lower EPF contributions will automatically result in higher monthly take-home pay.

Advertisement

"The outcome depends largely on the employer's compensation structure," he said.

In organisations operating on a fixed Cost-to-Company (CTC) model, reducing the employee's EPF contribution may increase net salary. However, the final impact varies based on payroll design, employer contribution methodology and compensation policies.

He advised employees to seek clarity from their HR and payroll departments before making a decision.

MUST READ: EPF vs VPF: Which retirement savings option should salaried employees choose after the new EPF Scheme 2026?

Discipline is key

While younger employees with adequate emergency savings and disciplined SIP investments may benefit from directing the surplus towards equity mutual funds or NPS for potentially higher long-term returns, Suri believes the 12% EPF contribution remains the safer default option for most workers.

He warned that many employees who reduce mandatory retirement savings often fail to invest the additional cash, allowing it to be absorbed into lifestyle expenses instead.

Without disciplined investing over decades, the higher EPF contribution is likely to deliver stronger retirement outcomes despite offering a lower take-home salary in the present.