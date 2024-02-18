'Not one to bow to pressure': Digvijaya Singh on Kamal Nath likely to join BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has come out in defense of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has been embroiled in recent rumors of a potential switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh asserted that Nath is a stalwart of the Congress and would not succumb to pressure.

"Kamal Nath ji, who we all revered as the third son of Indira ji, has been a pillar of the Congress," Digvijaya Singh told reporters on Sunday.

Speculation surrounding Nath's political future has intensified following his visit to Delhi, where he met with BJP leaders. This fueled rumors of a potential defection, especially considering the Congress party's recent setbacks in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Singh dismissed any speculation regarding Kamal Nath's potential defection, stating that the seasoned Congress leader had no reason to be dissatisfied with the party leadership. Singh emphasized that Kamal Nath, with his long-standing history and significant contributions to the Congress, would never entertain the idea of leaving the party.

"Which post did he not get? Minister at the Centre, State unit president, Chief Minister, he got all these, so I don't think he will leave the Congress Party," said Singh.

Even in the face of scrutiny from investigative bodies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (IT) department, Singh highlighted that Kamal Nath remained resolute in confronting these challenges. "Kamal Nath ji's integrity has always been unwavering under pressure," he emphasized.

Digvijaya Singh disclosed that he maintains regular communication with Kamal Nath on this issue, and ongoing discussions are taking place with the senior leadership of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Nath himself, currently in Delhi, remained tight-lipped when asked if he plans to switch parties.

"I said yesterday that if there is something like that, I will inform you all. I did not talk to anyone..." he said, denying he is in talks with the BJP.

Kamal Nath was ousted as the chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit following the party's substantial defeat to the BJP in the recent assembly elections. Speculations of his dissatisfaction arose due to not securing a Rajya Sabha seat and rumored differences with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

The chatter about Nath's potential move gained momentum when VD Sharma, the state BJP president, openly extended an invitation, stating that Nath and his son would be welcomed into the BJP if they were dissatisfied with the Congress.

The speculation surrounding Kamal Nath's exit from the Congress gained traction as his son, Nakul Nath, removed references to the Congress party from his X (formerly Twitter) bio. Adding to the intrigue, their visit to Delhi during this period has heightened speculation about their political course of action.

