‘Not satisfied with apology’: SC to Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna on Patanjali misleading ads case

The Supreme Court, in its hearing in the Patanjali misleading advertisement case against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on Wednesday, said that it was not satisfied with their apology.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he had advised them to apologise unconditionally, and he had received the same. “We are not satisfied with the apology,” the bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

Justice Kohli rebuked Ramdev and Balkrishna and asked how the affidavits they filed were with the media before they were with the court. Justice Kohli also asked them to not take the contempt proceedings too lightly.

Ramdev and Balkrishna tendered unconditional apologies in two separate affidavits filed in the Supreme Court for the "breach of the statement" recorded in the November 21 last year order.

In the 2021 order the apex court had noted that the counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved assured that there would be no violation of any laws “especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it”, and there would be no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy released to the media.

The violation of the specific assurance and the subsequent media statements irked the court, which issued notices to them to show cause as to why contempt proceedings against them would not be initiated.

