'Now, I want electric train station too!': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu after taking Chennai-Thanjavur highway near his village

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Thursday shared his thoughts after taking, for the first time, the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway that runs through his native village, Chidambaranathapuram.

He shared his excitement about seeing an exit sign for Chidambaranathapuram on the Chennai-Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur highway. "The exit sign makes my small village feel ‘important’! Now I want to see an electric train station too!" Vembu said on X.

A social media user asked him if he meant metro trains or intercity trains. In response, Vembu clarified: "Local trains connecting various villages and towns in a region, and then longer distance trains take you to Chennai/Bengaluru etc."

Vembu has been a strong advocate for improving rural infrastructure and promoting decentralised economic growth. His belief in strengthening local economies is reflected in Zoho’s rural office setup, with the company's largest research and development center located in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

Vembu has often spoken about simple living and reducing urban dependency, urging professionals to explore opportunities in smaller towns and villages.

Earlier this month, Vembu shared how life in rural India feels vastly different from the tech-driven urban setup of Silicon Valley.

"I visited the SF Bay Area this week, staying near the Apple HQ, an area of beautiful multi-million dollar homes, well-maintained parks—but hardly any young children roaming the wide open residential streets (hardly any traffic) or playing in the parks. It felt empty, particularly going from my Tenkasi village," he wrote.

Pointing out the stark difference, he added: "The per capita income in Cupertino, California exceeds $100,000. In rural Tenkasi, it is likely below $2,000. But I was happy to come back to see our school children's faces."

Vembu also highlighted the deep-rooted community bonds in rural India, stressing family values, religious devotion, and social connections. "Death is an occasion an extended family here comes together to mourn for several days, never leaving the bereaved alone. That social bonding is why children are valued. We value life when we honor our dead," he said.

He noted that faith plays a significant role in shaping communities, stating: "All religions have a passionate following in our area. Religious devotion by itself is a strong indicator for having children. In that sense, faith in God is saving our species."

