Now you can order a domestic LPG cylinder instantly on Instamart: Here's how it works

Instamart on Tuesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch what it called India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service on a quick-commerce platform.

The service will first be rolled out in Bengaluru, where consumers will be able to order HPCL's newly launched HP Navya 10 kg composite LPG cylinder through Instamart. The 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available on the platform.

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First Rollout In Bengaluru

According to the companies, HP Navya is lighter, corrosion-resistant, and comes with enhanced safety features. The cylinder has a translucent body that allows customers to monitor gas levels and features a compact design aimed at apartments, small families, working professionals, students, and households looking for a secondary LPG cylinder.

Notably, consumers do not need an existing domestic LPG connection to order the cylinders, making the service accessible to a wider set of users, including students, working professionals and smaller households.

"Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect," said Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart.

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How The Service Works

Consumers can log on to Instamart, select either the 10 kg composite LPG cylinder or the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart, and place an order.

The companies said first-time purchases will be fulfilled as new cylinder purchases. Subsequent refill orders can be placed by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.

Orders will be fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by trained distributor personnel in accordance with applicable safety and regulatory protocols. First-time customers will also have to complete identity verification, while proof-of-delivery documentation has been built into the process to ensure compliance.

Companies Bet On Convenience

HPCL said the partnership will help it expand access to its newly launched HP Navya cylinders through a digitally enabled platform.

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"Customer needs are evolving, and HPCL is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet them. We are making LPG more accessible and convenient for Naya Bharat with focus on safety, trust, and reliability that customers associate with HP Gas," said Amit Garg, Director-Marketing, HPCL.

"HP Navya, our new Composite LPG Cylinder brand, reflects our commitment to delivering innovative energy solutions that make everyday life simpler and more convenient. Through the Instamart platform, we will be able to reach customers through a fast, convenient, and digitally enabled platform, making HP Navya Composite LPG Cylinders more accessible while enhancing the overall customer experience," Garg added.

Instamart said the launch marks its expansion into high-trust categories beyond groceries. The platform currently delivers more than 50,000 SKUs, while the partnership gives HPCL a new technology-led distribution channel for LPG cylinder deliveries.