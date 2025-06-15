'Obviously there is a racket': Swapan Dasgupta flags buggy service failure at Delhi airport

Former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Sunday alleged that the buggy service at Delhi airport was non-functional during his recent travel, calling it a "repeat experience" and suggesting that something was amiss with the system.

"I tried to get a buggy at Delhi airport and scanned my boarding pass at the buggy point. After a 10 min wait it was clear that the service is non-existent. This is a repeat experience. Obviously, there is a racket," Dasgupta wrote in a post on X.

The buggy service is a free battery-operated cart facility provided by Delhi airport to assist passengers — particularly those with reduced mobility, senior citizens, expecting women, and those travelling with infants. It is available at pier junctions for both arrival and departure passengers, but must be requested on site.

Responding to Dasgupta's post, Delhi Airport said: "Dear Swapan, this is certainly not the experience we want you to have. We request you to please share the travel date & time along with your exact location and contact number via DM so we can highlight this to our on-ground team to look into it."

No further update was posted publicly by Dasgupta or the airport at the time of writing.