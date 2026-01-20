One call for all : Delhi to get single emergency helpline 112 for Police, fire and ambulance. Here's what you need to know

In a major step to strengthen emergency response in the national capital, Delhi will soon have a single helpline number, 112, for all emergency services. The move will allow residents to reach police, fire and ambulance services through one number, doing away with the need to remember multiple helplines.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision, saying the Ministry of Home Affairs has declared 112 as the national emergency number and Delhi is aligning itself with this system.

“Depending on the nature of the emergency, the police, fire services, ambulance and disaster management agencies can be alerted simultaneously by dialling 112,” Gupta said.

She said citizens will be able to seek help through several modes. “Assistance can be sought not only by phone but also via a mobile app, an emergency button, SMS, and online platforms, ensuring that even if a citizen is unable to speak, they can still send a distress signal with ease,” Gupta added.

The helpline will function through ERSS 2.0, a modern and unified emergency response system. Gupta said the control room will have a dashboard that provides real-time information, including the exact location of the incident, details of the vehicle dispatched and the estimated time of arrival.

ERSS 2.0 will receive emergency calls, mobile app alerts, panic button activations, SMS and web alerts at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

“As soon as a call or emergency alert is received, the system automatically detects the caller's location, eliminating the need for the victim to explain where they are. Once the location is identified, the nearest police vehicle, ambulance, or fire tender is immediately dispatched from the control room,” she said.

The chief minister said the system will help save precious time during the golden hour, the first 60 minutes after an emergency, and ensure quicker assistance. With a single call alerting all key services at once, delays in response will be reduced.

Gupta said that in case of any delay, an alternative vehicle can be deployed immediately, allowing continuous monitoring and greater accountability.

She added that the project will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, all existing emergency numbers will be integrated into 112, followed by technical upgrades, public awareness drives, training of call-takers and an evaluation of the system.

(With inputs from PTI)