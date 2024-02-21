One dies of head injury after Haryana Police drop tear gas shells at Khanauri border

A protester on Tuesday died and several farmers were injured at the Shambhu and Khanauri border after the Haryana Police dropped tear gas shells on the protestors. The deceased was identified as Shubhkaran Singh, 21. He reportedly died at Khanauri border. He died of a head injury at the Khanauri border, a senior medical officer of Patran hospital said today.

He added that the farmer seemed to have suffered a bullet injury but Rajindra Hospital will do the post-mortem and then disclose the details.

Security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at Khanauri border in Sangrur district of Punjab.

However, the Haryana Police on Wednesday afternoon said no farmer has died yet in the clash on the Shambhu border contrary to what has been claimed on various platforms as the farmers protesting against the Centre intensified their defence against the Haryana Police. "This is just a rumour. Two policemen and one protester received injuries on the Data Singh-Khanauri border and are under treatment," the Haryana Police posted on X.

The situation at the Khanauri border and Shambhu border was tense on Wednesday when the farmers chose to dismantle the barriers erected by the Haryana Police following unsuccessful discussions with the central leaders.

The DIG of Patiala Range, HS Bhullar on Wednesday said that the Haryana Police used 14 tear gas shells without any provocation as the farmers began their march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border.

