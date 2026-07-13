One man, 3 passports, 3 dates of birth: A police clearance application exposed it all

A man has been booked after the Regional Passport Office in Bareilly alerted district police that the man had allegedly obtained three passports using different dates of birth and personal details, officials said. The discrepancy came to light during police verification of his application for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC), submitted by Simar Preet, a resident of Jamunia Jagat village, which showed mismatched records from earlier passport issuances.

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Investigation and charges

Circle Officer Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said a case was registered at Ghunghchai police station and a probe launched after the passport office communicated the irregularity to local authorities. “The matter is being investigated thoroughly, and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence collected,” she told reporters.

According to the complaint, the first passport was issued by the Bareilly Passport Office in 2016, recording the applicant's date of birth as March 10, 1999.

A second passport was issued by the Lucknow Passport Office in 2023 with the date of birth mentioned as May 29, 2001, while another passport issued on December 15, 2023, carried the date of birth as November 19, 2002.

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How the fraud was detected

Officials said the PCC application triggered closer scrutiny because details in the current application did not match those in the passport office’s database, revealing that the individual had previously been issued at least two passports with differing birth dates and personal particulars. Passport authorities routinely cross-check applications against existing records, and discrepancies often prompt coordination with local police for deeper verification.

Next steps

Investigators said they will examine application forms, supporting documents and passport office records to establish whether forgery, use of fake documents or collusion occurred and will proceed under relevant sections of the law if evidence warrants prosecution. The case remains under active inquiry as authorities continue their verification.