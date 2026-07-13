Tata Capital to acquire this gold loan NBFC, shares react 

Tata Group-owned NBFC Tata Capital on Monday announced that its board has approved the acquisition of an 88.6% stake in Yogakshemam Loans Ltd (Yogloans), an RBI-registered gold loan NBFC.

However, Tata Capital shares were trading flat in early deals today. Tata Capital stock stood at Rs 357.55, down 0.80% today against the previous close of Rs 360.45. Market cap of the NBFC slipped to Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

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The stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 296.05 reached on June 2, 2026 and rose to an all-time high of Rs 379.10 on June 19, 2026.

The stock is in an uptrend as the scrip trades above the 5 day, 10, day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day simple moving averages.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Limited (“Company”), at its meeting held today, i.e., July 13, 2026, has inter alia approved the execution, delivery and performance of a Securities Subscription and Purchase Agreement (“SSPA”). The Company has agreed to acquire approximately 88.6% of the issued and paid-up share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of the Target by way of (a) purchase of equity shares from the Sellers, and (b) subscription to equity shares of the Target, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions including receipt of requisite approvals. Upon completion of the transaction contemplated under the SSPA, the Target will become a subsidiary of the Company," said Tata Capital.

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The company was founded in 1991 as Yogakshemam Kuries & Loans in Anthikad, Kerala. It started as a community-focused financial services provider. It became a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) after securing registration with the Reserve Bank of India in 2000.

In 2012, the company was rebranded as Yogakshemam Loans Ltd, marking its evolution into a specialised lender focused on gold loans and financing for micro and small businesses. Currently, it operates a network of more than 160 branches across South India, catering primarily to retail and small-business customers.