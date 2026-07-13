TCS announces major leadership rejig across BFSI, cyber security and global markets

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a sweeping leadership reshuffle across its global business, reorganising key industry verticals, geographies and service lines as the company sharpens its focus on artificial intelligence (AI), platform-led transformation and industry-specific growth.

The restructuring, one of the most significant in recent years, comes as India's largest IT services company prepares for the next phase of enterprise technology spending, where AI adoption, automation and platform modernisation are expected to reshape client demand.

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The most notable change is in TCS' Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) business in the Americas, the company's largest revenue-generating vertical. TCS has divided the business into two separate operating groups in an effort to improve customer engagement and execution.

As part of the transition, Susheel Vasudevan, who previously led BFSI Americas, will take on a strategic role reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan. Rakesh Kumar, formerly responsible for BFSI US West, and Mohan Veeturi, who led the banking business in the US East region, have been elevated to lead the two newly created BFSI business groups.

The reorganisation also includes changes across TCS' international markets. In Canada, Manmeet Chhabra has been appointed country head, succeeding Soumen Roy, who has moved to lead the company's Global Value & Innovation Centres business.

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TCS has also carved out dedicated business groups for two sectors where it sees long-term opportunities. Arun Pradeep will head the newly formed Travel, Transport and Hospitality (TTH) business group, while Sabyasachi Chandra has been appointed to lead the Energy, Resources and Utilities (ERU) business.

In Europe, Ganesa Vaikuntam will transition from leading TCS' cyber security service line to head the Life Sciences business for the UK and Europe region, replacing Vikas Jain.

Separately, Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian announced a series of appointments across strategic growth businesses.

Rajnish Palande has been named global head of TCS' newly established ServiceNow Business Unit, underscoring the company's expanding alliance with the enterprise software provider. Kumaranarayanan, who earlier led the North America Energy & Resources business, will now head the cyber security business unit.

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Meanwhile, Akhilesh Tripathi will lead the newly created US West Coast Business Group, which will focus on technology, semiconductor and software clients. TCS has also brought together its communications, media, information services and technology businesses under V. Rajanna, while Akhilesh Tiwari will oversee global sales for the company's newly formed Autonomous Business Operations (ABO) unit.