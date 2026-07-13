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Dixon Technologies shares: Nuvama downgrades to 'Hold'; brokerages revise target prices after Vivo JV

Dixon Technologies shares: Nuvama downgrades to 'Hold'; brokerages revise target prices after Vivo JV

The domestic brokerage said VMI has received government approval for the investment, enabling the recently executed joint venture (JV) to manufacture electronic devices, including smartphones, as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Dixon Technologies shares: Nuvama downgrades to 'Hold'; brokerages revise target prices after Vivo JVDixon Technologies shares: HDFC Securities maintained its 'Reduce' rating.

Nuvama Institutional Equities downgraded Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd shares to 'Hold' from 'Buy', while raising its target price to Rs 13,000 from Rs 11,700, following the approval for its joint venture with Vivo Mobile India (VMI).

The brokerage said VMI has received government approval for the investment, enabling the recently executed joint venture (JV) to manufacture electronic devices, including smartphones, as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

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Nuvama has now factored in seven months of contribution from the Vivo JV, six months earlier than previously assumed, and updated its volume and margin estimates for the mobile segment, including Vivo. As a result, it has increased its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 4 per cent each.

However, the brokerage downgraded the stock to 'Hold' as it believes the recent rally over the past month has made valuations fair. It noted that Dixon is currently trading at 86 times FY27E EPS and 61 times FY28E EPS.

Other brokerages also raised their target prices after incorporating the Vivo JV into their estimates.

HDFC Securities maintained its 'Reduce' rating and revised its target price upward to Rs 11,780 from Rs 11,390 earlier, based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation using a 12 per cent WACC and 5 per cent terminal growth, implying around 46 times September 2028 estimated EPS.

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Elara Capital retained its 'Accumulate' rating and increased its target price to Rs 14,550 from Rs 12,375, valuing the stock at 55 times March FY28E earnings to reflect incremental profits from the Vivo JV.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) reiterated its 'Buy' rating and revised its DCF-based target price to Rs 16,100, rolling forward its valuation to September 2028. "Our TP (target price) also factors in Dixon's 6.5 per cent stake in Aditya Infotech," it added.

Meanwhile, shares of Dixon Technologies were last seen trading 0.65 per cent higher at Rs 13,508.45 in Monday's trade. At this level, the stock has gained 12.98 per cent over the last one month.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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