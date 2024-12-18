One Nation, One Election: BJP to send notices to Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, other 18 absentee MPs

Several BJP MPs are likely to be taken to task for missing out on the introduction of the crucial One Nation, One Election Bill in the Lok Sabha, as per sources. A total of 20 BJP MPs, including senior leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Giriraj Singh, and Jyotiraditya Scindia were absent for the bill.

The party had issued a three-line whip mandating all the MPs to be present in the house. However, now the BJP is reportedly preparing notices to be sent to the absentee MPs for defying party orders.

The One Nation, One Election bill has been controversial and has received a lot of backlash from the opposition parties. Despite the criticism, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill passed its introductory phase with 269 votes in favour, and 198 against.

The bill was introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who, addressing concerns regarding the bill, assured the house that it would not interfere with the autonomy or powers of the states. He dismissed opposition claims that the bill violated the basic structure doctrine, and assured that the legislation adhered to constitutional principles.

The passage of the bill would require a two-third majority in the house and not a simple majority.

ONE NATION, ONE ELECTION DEBATE

Congress member Manish Tewari called the bill an assault on the basic structure doctrine that stipulates certain features of the Constitution are beyond the amending power of the Parliament. "One of the essential features is federalism and the structure of our democracy. The bills assault the basic structure of the Constitution and exceed the legislative competence of this House," Tewari said.

Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav called it an attempt to bring dictatorship in the country.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee said, "The state government is not subordinate to the central government or Parliament. The bills take away the autonomy of the state assembly. It is not an election reform but just the fulfilment of one gentleman's desire and dream.”

DMK member TR Baalu said the voters have the right to pick a party for a period of five years and no one can take that right away from them.

"This Bill is aimed at maximising political gain and convenience. This Bill will finish off regional parties," said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

BJP allies the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Shiv Sena extended "unwavering support" to the bill. DMK's Baalu and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) member Supriya Sule favoured referring the bills to a parliamentary committee.