News
india
'One possible cause...': Aviation expert cites fuel sabotage a 'possible cause' in Air India crash

'One possible cause...': Aviation expert cites fuel sabotage a 'possible cause' in Air India crash

Indian investigators will be joined by experts from the United States and the United Kingdom to examine what brought down the 12-year-old aircraft, killing all 241 people onboard and others on the ground.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Jun 13, 2025 5:00 PM IST
The crash site, now under heavy security and rescue efforts, continues to yield more victims as DNA testing is underway to identify bodies charred beyond recognition.

What exactly happened to Air India Flight AI171 moments after it took off from Ahmedabad remains unclear. But early ascent—just after wheels-up—is often one of the most critical windows in aviation. On Thursday afternoon, that brief period turned tragic when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed less than 1.5 km from the runway, igniting an international probe into the cause of the disaster.

Saligram J Murlidhar, Former Deputy Director of the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), pointed to one possible factor. “...One possible cause that comes to mind — though this is just a very preliminary assumption — is fuel contamination, which could fall under sabotage. If the fuel added was contaminated with water or other substances, the quantity might appear normal, but the contamination could prevent proper combustion,” he told IANS.

Indian investigators will be joined by experts from the United States and the United Kingdom to examine what brought down the 12-year-old aircraft, killing all 241 people onboard and others on the ground. The London-bound plane struck a medical college hostel after plunging into a densely populated area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

The crash site, now under heavy security and rescue efforts, continues to yield more victims as DNA testing is underway to identify bodies charred beyond recognition. There is no official word yet on whether the black boxes — the cockpit voice and flight data recorders — have been recovered.

The incident marks a grim milestone: it is the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner since the aircraft type entered commercial service in 2011. Approximately 1,200 Dreamliners operate worldwide. While Boeing has faced scrutiny over safety concerns on other aircraft models, the Dreamliner had until now maintained a spotless fatality record in its 16 years of operation.

 

Published on: Jun 13, 2025 4:56 PM IST
