'One shouldn't allow politics to enter home': Ajit Pawar on Sunetra Pawar vs Supriya Sule Lok Sabha contest

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he made a huge blunder by fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He also said that one should not let politics enter home.

The NCP, which is a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, fielded Sunetra against NCP(SP) president's daughter Supriya Sule from Baramati in the recently conducted general polls.

Related Articles

Supriya Sule emerged victorious from Baramati with a total of over 7.3 lakh votes and a vote share of 51.85 per cent. Sunetra, however, was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter home. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong," Ajit Pawar told a Marathi news channel.

The Deputy CM, who is on a statewide 'Jan Sanman Yatra' ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, said that if he and his sisters are at one place on the day of Raksha Bandhan, he would surely meet them.

He also said that he will speak only on development issues and welfare schemes for farmers, women and youth. Pawar also said that he will not respond to any criticism against him.

The deputy CM furthermore said that NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president and his uncle Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and above that he is the head of their family. Due to this, the NCP leader said that he would not respond to any criticism by Pawar Sr.

When asked about the Mahayuti leaders attacking the NCP (SP) president, the deputy CM said that Shiv Sena and BJP leaders should also understand what they say. "I voice my opinion when we sit together," Ajit Pawar said.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar and NCP MLAs including Praful Patel joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, leading to a split in the erstwhile undivided NCP. Later, the Election Commission of India declared the Ajit Pawar-led group as the real NCP.