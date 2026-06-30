‘People ask why it’s taking so long’: Only 1% negotiations left for India-US trade deal, says Sergio Gor

India-US trade deal: The India-US trade deal is in its final steps and only 1 per cent of negotiations is left, said Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. He said the agreement would be sealed soon after nearly 18 months of talks. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit, Gor said he was determined to conclude the deal as it would benefit both countries.

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Gor said most of the agreement had been completed, with only a few items remaining on both sides. He said the ties were being driven by the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," Gor said. Referring to the length of the talks, he said: "People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close."

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The envoy also said Trump has very fond memories of his visit to India and continues to speak about it. "His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to…having the President visit us back in India," Gor said.

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Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the trade pact with the US was "very close", but added that it cannot come into force unless India secures a competitive tariff advantage over competitor nations. "The day that happens, the deal is on," he said at the India Global Forum UK-India Week event.

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Explaining India's position, Goyal said a free trade agreement is fundamentally aimed at providing a comparative advantage over competitor countries in terms of market access. "And until the framework of getting that competitive advantage can be finalised, we can't enter into force a US deal. I don't think I can be more transparent than that...So that's broadly the discussions (between India and the US) on how the US will find the appropriate tools and legal backing to give us that competitive advantage over our competitors," he said.

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He said that when the framework of the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement was finalised, India had a comparative advantage over competitor countries such as ASEAN nations, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Under that framework, the US had announced an 18 per cent tariff on Indian goods, while tariffs on competing countries ranged from 19 to 20 per cent. Now, however, all countries face the same 10 per cent additional levy.