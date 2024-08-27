'Only BJP seems serious in tribal issues...': Champai Soren cites reason for joining BJP, says 'other parties' only care for votes

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader announced on X that he is joining the BJP, praising it for prioritizing the protection of tribal identity and existence in Santhal Pargana. He criticized other parties for only focusing on votes and not addressing the issue seriously.

Soren stated that the people of Kolhan region supported him throughout and he has decided against retiring from politics.

"Last week (18th August) I had put forth my views in front of the people of the entire country including Jharkhand through a letter. After that, I kept meeting the people of Jharkhand and trying to know their opinion. The people of Kolhan region stood with me at every step, and they rejected the option of taking sanyaas," he said in the tweet.

पिछले हफ्ते (18 अगस्त) एक पत्र द्वारा झारखंड समेत पूरे देश की जनता के सामने अपनी बात रखी थी। उसके बाद, मैं लगातार झारखंड की जनता से मिल कर, उनकी राय जानने का प्रयास करता रहा। कोल्हान क्षेत्र की जनता हर कदम पर मेरे साथ खड़ी रही, और उन्होंने ही सन्यास लेने का विकल्प…

"There was no such forum/platform in the party where I could express my pain and leaders senior to me are away from politics due to health reasons," he said.

Speaking about the troubles to tribals, he said, "Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger."

He also stated that saving the tribals requires a social movement, not just political efforts.

"If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals. Apart from politics, we have to make this issue a social movement, only then the existence of tribals will be saved," he said.