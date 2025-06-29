Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra are once again at odds, with Banerjee launching a personal attack on Moitra over her marriage and political conduct. The fresh exchange follows their earlier public spat in April and comes in the wake of controversy around Banerjee's comments on a recent rape case in Kolkata.

Taking aim at Moitra, Banerjee said, "Mahua has come back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti-woman, that what is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy who is 65 years old. Did she not hurt the lady?"

Referring to her expulsion from Parliament, he added, "An MP who was expelled from parliament for breach of ethics is preaching me! She is the most anti-woman. She only knows how to secure her future and how to make money."

Banerjee’s remarks appear to be a response to Mahua Moitra’s criticism of his earlier statement about the Kolkata law college rape case, where he had said, "Those who are roaming around with such people should understand whom they are accompanying," a comment widely condemned as survivor-shaming.

Moitra had indirectly criticised Banerjee in a post tagging the Trinamool Congress' official handle on X, writing, "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them."

The TMC had earlier distanced itself from Banerjee’s statement, saying it was made in his personal capacity.

The rift between the two MPs has been ongoing. On April 4, 2025, both leaders reportedly clashed at the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi after Moitra’s name was allegedly removed from a party memorandum. The dispute escalated to the point where Moitra is said to have asked security personnel to "arrest him."

The matter resurfaced later when a leaked WhatsApp chat between Banerjee and fellow TMC MP Kirti Azad emerged in the public domain. In it, Banerjee allegedly described Moitra as a “versatile international lady.”