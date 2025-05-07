Operation Sindoor: HM Amit Shah asks border states to stay alert, ensure essential services

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal to stay alert and maintain the availability of essential goods and services and to keep relief and rescue forces like the SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, and NCC.

Advertisement

After meeting he chief ministers, chief secretaries, and police chiefs, Shah wrote in a post on X: "In the meeting with the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states adjoining Pakistan and Nepal held today, asked the states to maintain the availability of essential goods and services and to keep relief and rescue forces like the SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, and NCC on alert to handle any situation. Instructed to monitor and take swift action on anti-national propaganda on all media platforms and to maintain seamless communication and security at vulnerable points."

The conference was conducted via video call, with the participation of chief ministers, directors general of police, and chief secretaries from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Furthermore, Lt Governors from the union territories of J&K and Ladakh, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Chief RS Bhatti, were also in attendance.

Advertisement

Shah commended the Indian armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps based on credible intelligence, underscoring the Modi government's unwavering stance against terrorism. He emphasized that the swift and decisive action delivered a resolute message to the global community.

“The home minister said that in the operation carried out by Indian armed forces, terrorist training camps, weapon bases, and hideouts of organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and other terrorist groups were completely destroyed,” the MHA statement said.