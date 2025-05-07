Operation Sindoor: India destroys nerve centre for training LeT suicide bombers in PoK

As part of a series of strikes that rocked Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed the Abbas terrorist camp at Kotli. Under the codename Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched a series of precision strikes at terror camps across 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

At the press briefing held earlier today, Colonel Sophia Qureshi said: "Barnala Camp in Bhimber, Abbas Camp in Kotli and Sarjal Camp in Sialkot (as shown in the video) are three such camps which were destroyed in PoK and Pakistan."

The terrorist camp is located 13 km from the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The Kotli terrorist camp was the nerve centre for training suicide bombers of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as it provides key training infrastructure for more than 50 terrorists.

"OPERATION SINDOOR #JusticeServed. Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli. Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK). Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists. DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025," the ADG-PI Indian Army said in a tweet.

Besides this, the Indian armed forces destroyed the Mudrike terror camp in Pakistan, where Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received training. Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were among the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Another significant target was Bahawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). As part of Operation Sindoor, the forces also razed two terror bases in Pakistan's Sialkot -- Sarjal camp located 6 km from India's Samba region and the Mehmoona Joya camp located 12-18 km from the international border.

India's action against Pakistan comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. The operation, aimed at destroying the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was carried out between 01:05 am to 01:30 am on Wednesday.

Around 80-90 terrorists were dead as a result of India's offensive against Pakistan, as per sources.