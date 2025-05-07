Soon after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said.

Shortly after the strikes, NSA Shri Ajit Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack. It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it added.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” the release pointed out.

Terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack, it added.

In a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces carried out a series of precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7, 2025.

The move comes in direct retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. According to the official statement, nine carefully selected sites were hit — all locations believed to be nerve centres for plotting cross-border terror strikes against India.

The government clarified that the operation was “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature. Crucially, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underscoring what officials called India’s “considerable restraint” in both the selection of targets and the manner of execution.