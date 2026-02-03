'We got competitive tariff compared to others': Sushant Sareen on India-US trade deal, says THIS on Pakistanis

Strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen on Tuesday said that 500 billion of US imports will be done over a period of time, coming down to approximately 100 billion a year. His tweet came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he would slash reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

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Sareen further said that India has a much more competitive tariff as compared to others in the region.

"The idiot Pakistanis who are also ignorant are talking about agri imports. The entire sector hasn't been opened. Some agri goods can be imported without affecting India's farmers, and that's exactly what has been negotiated. India has got a competitive tariff compared to other countries in the region. The zero tariffs on US goods is exactly what it is between the US and other countries. So net net it works out for us," he wrote on X.

About the India US trade deal: 500 billion of US imports will be over a period of time. Over 5 years it’s approx 100b a year which is around double of what we currently buy. Add oil and gas and a few more things and this number is no big deal.



The idiot Pakistanis who are also… — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) February 3, 2026

He further said that India did not buy Russian oil before 2022, but later brought it because it was at a discount. "The price advantage of buying Russian oil is marginal right now. Even so, chances are we will agree to taper it off and hope that a peace deal happens in the meantime, which will lift sanctions on Russia and its oil industry."

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Sareen further highlighted that the Central government's priorities were crystal clear while negotiating the trade deal with the US officials. "But for GOI, it has to balance relations with Russia with the welfare of millions of Indians working in the textile, auto, engineering and gems industry. What would you have the GOI do? Jeopardise lives and livelihoods of Indians to please geopolitical ego?"

He also said that Trump's tweet on Monday late at night was merely an act to grab eyeballs. Sareen explained that a much more comprehensive deal has been negotiated between the two countries, which is why it took so much time.

"GOI held its nerve, compromised where needed, and dug in its heels where necessary. In the end, it promises to be a win-win for both the US and India. Unless, of course, Trump again flips the switch on a whim and fancy. But that’s a risk everyone has to take," he said towards the end of his post.