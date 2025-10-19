'Our agenda is clear: clean up  Bengaluru roads': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw fires back at D K Shivakumar 

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday hit back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who accused her of having an agenda against the state government.

"They have some personal agenda. Why didn't they open their mouth during BJP regime," Shivakumar said, referring to Mazumdar-Shaw and Aarin Capital chairperson Mohandas Pai's repeated posts questioning the state government over pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru.

Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear clean up and restore roads. https://t.co/JYnQ1u7K7r — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 19, 2025

However, the Biocon chief hit back: "Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear: clean up and restore roads."

Earlier, Shaw had taken to 'X' to highlight Bengaluru's infrastructure problems after an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park questioned the state of the city’s roads and sanitation.

The visitor reportedly asked, “Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?” Shaw tagged CM Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge in the post, emphasizing the need for urgent attention to the city’s roads and cleanliness.

Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru development, said the city deserves collective effort, not constant criticism. “Yes, challenges exist, but we’re addressing them with focus and urgency. Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10,000+ potholes identified, and over 5,000 already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are underway to make Bengaluru more globally competitive,” he wrote on X.

Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the East Corporation will retain Rs 1,673 crore of its revenues to directly improve infrastructure in 50 wards, benefiting the city's IT corridors.

Shivakumar added, “With major works like the CSB–K R Puram redevelopment and Elevated Corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees, and companies alike. Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up—together.”

Minister Priyank Kharge acknowledged that developing cities face challenges, whether in San Francisco, London, or Bengaluru. He said addressing citizen needs and attracting investments is the government’s prime responsibility.

Kharge defended the state’s tolerance for criticism, saying prominent figures post such feedback because it is viewed as constructive: “As we hear the concerns, they do such posts. Is it possible with other governments? Let them do it in Maharashtra or UP. Where will you be if you make constructive criticism? You will be in jail. But here we will respond positively and work on it.”

Kharge attributed the spike in potholes to “unprecedented rains” over the past six weeks and noted that the Greater Bengaluru Authority commissioner is regularly reporting progress on repairs.

(With inputs from PTI)