'Our cooperation in energy is very much in tune': Russia responds to Trump’s claim on India stopping oil imports

A day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would cease buying oil from Russia, Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, clarified that India’s energy cooperation with Moscow remains firmly aligned with its national interests.

When asked about India's continued oil imports from Russia, Alipov responded, saying, "This is the question for the Indian government. The Indian government is having in mind the national interest of this country in the first place, and our cooperation in energy is very much in tune with those interests."

This statement followed Trump’s remarks to reporters, in which he said that PM Modi had assured him that India would halt its Russian oil imports. "He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing," Trump stated.

Reacting to Trump’s comment, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi reiterated that India's energy policies are designed to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers. The MEA emphasised that "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario."

The Ministry further stated, "Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

Washington has long pushed India to reduce its oil imports from Russia, which currently accounts for about one-third of India’s total crude oil imports. The US claims that such purchases help bolster Moscow's economy, enabling Russia to continue its military actions in Ukraine.

However, Trump acknowledged that India’s shift away from Russian oil would take time. "He’s not buying his oil from Russia. He can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," Trump added, suggesting that change was already underway.