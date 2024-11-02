‘Our goal is to...’: Eknath Shinde exudes confidence of returning to power in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

With just two weeks left for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that people will bring back the Sena-BJP-NCP alliance to form government. The Shiv Sena leader also downplayed suggestions that he is being positioned as the CM candidate for the Mahayuti alliance.

“Our government has focused on work, state development, and improving lifestyles. The Shiv Sena’s vote share increased in the Lok Sabha elections, and I expect the same in these elections. Currently, I’m the team leader, and everyone in our team is equal. Our goal is to reestablish the Mahayuti government and develop Maharashtra,” he added.

Shinde emphasised his commitment to engaging directly with citizens and listening to their concerns.

“I see myself as a common man’s CM. My protocol doesn’t hinder me; I prioritise direct communication with the public. Farmers deserve the first claim on our government’s resources. Over the past two years, we have allocated Rs 15,000 crore in compensation for their losses. The Opposition questions whether it’s appropriate for the CM to be on the ground. I counter by asking if it’s right for a CM to simply stay at home or livestream on social media. Our approach is hands-on; we are not a disconnected government. I’m proud that, in a short time, people have begun to feel that this government represents them. My Ladli Yojana has become a huge success — what’s wrong with that?" Shinde told ANI.

Shinde believes that public funds should be used to save lives. “Whenever I am in the ministry, at home, or even in transit, I sign CM Relief Fund requests immediately. We've saved one lakh lives, which is a tremendous honour,” he stated.

While the BJP is keen on not fielding a candidate against Raj Thackeray’s son in Mahim, Eknath Shinde remained non-committal. Sena has fielded strongman Sadav Sarvankar on the seat for the Assembly Elections 2024.

“Raj Thackeray collaborated with us during the Lok Sabha elections. He suggested we let Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP make their decisions first. However, they fielded their own candidates. We also have an MLA there. I talked to him... The workers should also be looked after while contesting elections. It’s vital to support our workers during the elections to keep their morale high. Our alliance with Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar’s NCP is solid, and we will win a majority,” he affirmed to ANI.

Shinde also criticised Congress following remarks from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who cautioned against promising freebies beyond the state budget.

Kharge is correct because they lack the intention or ability to give; they only know how to take. Under PM Modi’s leadership, every rupee sent reaches the intended beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer. We adhere strictly to RBI and Central Government guidelines, maintaining our loan levels at 17.5% of GDP, well within legal limits. Our budget is secure, and programmes like the Ladli Behen Yojana will continue unhindered, the CM assured.

The Ladli Behen Yojana is a cornerstone of the Mahayuti alliance’s campaign, and Shinde is confident it will yield positive results in the elections.

“We’ve ensured that the Ladli Behen funds won’t be affected by the Model Code of Conduct by advancing payments. Elections are on November 20, with results due on the 23rd,” Shinde said.

The Opposition is caught off guard; they underestimate us. Industry leaders are placing their trust in us. Our government is dedicated to the people, unlike the previous administration, which prioritised personal gain, the Maharashtra CM added.

The Assembly elections for the 288 Maharashtra constituencies will take place in a single phase on 20 November, with vote counting scheduled for 23 November.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.