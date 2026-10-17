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Yes Bank examining in detail Supreme Court verdict on AT1 bonds: CEO 

Yes Bank examining in detail Supreme Court verdict on AT1 bonds: CEO 

YESBANK17.50(3.42%)

The private lender said it had not considered the Supreme Court ruling on additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds amounting to Rs 8,415 crore in its quarterly results, for now.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 9:57 PM IST
Yes Bank examining in detail Supreme Court verdict on AT1 bonds: CEO On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 1.2%, dropping 40 basis points YoY, while the net non-performing asset ratio stood lower at 0.2%.

Yes Bank is examining the Supreme Court on on its Additional Tier 1 Bonds and will take appropriate steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The bank's stand on the matter was disclosed by Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, who added that stakeholders will be informed as matters progress.

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Addressing the judicial development, Tonse, said, “We respect the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court relating to the Bank’s Additional Tier 1 Bonds. We are examining it in detail and will take appropriate steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements. We will keep our stakeholders informed as matters progress. The Bank remains firmly focused on sustaining the strength and growth of its franchise, while continuing to provide our customers with consistent service and support across their banking requirements.”

Yes Bank reported a robust financial performance for the second quarter. Net profit surged 65% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,080 crore, powered by solid core operating income growth and a continued enhancement in asset quality. The lender also crossed major balance-sheet thresholds, with total assets crossing ₹5 lakh crore, deposits surpassing ₹3.5 lakh crore, and advances exceeding ₹3 lakh crore.

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The private lender said it had not considered the Supreme Court ruling on additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds amounting to ₹8,415 crore in its quarterly results, for now.

MUST READ | YES Bank Q2 profit rises 65% to Rs 1,080 cr; proforma impact of restatement of AT-I bonds revealed 

The lender's operating profit for the quarter rose 29.4% YoY to ₹1,678 crore, bolstered by a 22.7% jump in net interest income to ₹2,822 crore. Core fees grew 15.5% YoY, driving total net income to ₹4,704 crore.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 1.2%, dropping 40 basis points YoY, while the net non-performing asset ratio stood lower at 0.2%. Total deposits expanded 19.5% YoY to ₹3,54,004 crore, with retail and branch-led deposits accounting for 58.8% of the total mix. Meanwhile, net advances climbed 23.7% YoY to ₹3,09,510 crore.

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Commenting on the results and financial performance, the MD & CEO, said, “YES BANK delivered another quarter of steady performance, with net profit growing 65% YoY ₹1,080 crore, supported by healthy growth in core operating income and continued improvement in asset quality. The bank also achieved significant balance-sheet milestones, with total assets surpassing ₹5 lakh crore, deposits crossing ₹3.5 lakh crore and advances exceeding ₹3 lakh crore.”

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 9:45 PM IST
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