Yes Bank examining in detail Supreme Court verdict on AT1 bonds: CEO 

Yes Bank is examining the Supreme Court on on its Additional Tier 1 Bonds and will take appropriate steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements. The bank's stand on the matter was disclosed by Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director & CEO, who added that stakeholders will be informed as matters progress.
Addressing the judicial development, Tonse, said, “We respect the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court relating to the Bank’s Additional Tier 1 Bonds. We are examining it in detail and will take appropriate steps in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements. We will keep our stakeholders informed as matters progress. The Bank remains firmly focused on sustaining the strength and growth of its franchise, while continuing to provide our customers with consistent service and support across their banking requirements.”