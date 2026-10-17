Axis Bank Q2 net profit surges 38% to Rs 7,003 crore; NIM at 3.36%; key details

Axis Bank said provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 1,694 crore for the quarter. This included specific loan loss provisions of Rs 1,564 crore. The bank held cumulative provisions of Rs 15,860 crore as of September 30, comprising standard and additional provisions other than those for non-performing assets (NPAs). These were over and above the NPA provisions included in the bank’s provision coverage ratio (PCR) calculations, Axis Bank informed stock exchanges.

Overall, gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.16 per cent, down 30 basis points (bps) YoY. Net slippage ratio came in at 0.75 per cent, down 30 bps YoY.

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The cumulative provisions translated into standard asset coverage of 1.16 per cent as of September 30, 2026. The aggregate provision coverage ratio, including specific, standard and additional provisions, stood at 164 per cent of gross non-performing assets (GNPAs). The annualised credit cost for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, stood at 0.45 per cent.

The bank’s balance sheet grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 20,46,240 crore as of September 30, 2026. Total deposits grew 6 per cent QoQ and 21 per cent YoY on a month-end basis, with current account deposits rising 7 per cent YoY, savings account deposits 12 per cent and term deposits 27 per cent. CASA deposits accounted for 36 per cent of total deposits.

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On a quarterly average balance (QAB) basis, total deposits grew 7 per cent QoQ and 23 per cent YoY. Savings account deposits rose 13 per cent YoY, current account deposits 15 per cent and term deposits 28 per cent.

The bank’s advances grew 23 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ to Rs 13,73,727 crore as of September 30, 2026. Retail loans grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 7,39,905 crore, accounting for 54 per cent of the bank’s net advances. Secured retail loans accounted for around 74 per cent of the retail book, with home loans comprising 24 per cent. Small Business Banking (SBB) grew 7 per cent QoQ and 21 per cent...

What MD & CEO says

MD & CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry, said: “As customer expectations continue to evolve, our focus remains on building a franchise that combines innovation, trust and execution at scale. This quarter, we built on our leadership in digital payments and secure banking while advancing our technology agenda through AI-driven innovation and strategic partnerships. We expanded our reach, enhanced customer propositions, invested in talent, and deepened our contribution to communities. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, stakeholders and the broader economy.”