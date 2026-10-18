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SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: How much more will you pay every month?

SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: How much more will you pay every month?

SBI's revised EBLR-linked rates took effect on October 15, 2026. The interest rate on regular home loans now ranges from 7.50% to 8.80%, while rates for Home Loan Maxgain range from 8% to 9.30%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 4:35 AM IST
SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: How much more will you pay every month?For a borrower with an outstanding loan of ₹50 lakh, the monthly EMI would rise by approximately ₹781 if the remaining tenure stays unchanged.

State Bank of India (SBI) has increased its External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points (bps), raising borrowing costs for customers with loans linked to these benchmarks. For existing home loan borrowers, the revision could mean higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs) or a longer repayment period, depending on how the bank adjusts their loan accounts.

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The impact will depend on the outstanding principal, applicable interest rate and remaining tenure. Even a seemingly small increase of 0.25 percentage points can add to the repayment burden over a long loan tenure, making it important for borrowers to review their revised repayment schedules and household budgets.

SBI's revised EBLR-linked rates took effect on October 15, 2026. The interest rate on regular home loans now ranges from 7.50% to 8.80%, while rates for Home Loan Maxgain range from 8% to 9.30%. Top-up loans carry rates of 8% to 10.75%, while top-up overdraft loans are priced between 8.50% and 11.25%.

How much will your home loan EMI increase?

An illustration by BankBazaar shows how a 25 bps increase could affect outstanding home loans ranging from ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore, assuming the interest rate rises from 8% to 8.25% and the remaining tenure is 20 years.

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For a borrower with an outstanding loan of ₹50 lakh, the monthly EMI would rise by approximately ₹781 if the remaining tenure stays unchanged. For a ₹1 crore loan, the increase would be around ₹1,563 a month. Borrowers should note that these figures assume a 20-year remaining tenure and an 8% starting rate; actual increases will vary.

Impact of a 25 bps hike on home loan EMI

Outstanding loan

EMI at 8%

EMI at 8.25%

Monthly increase

₹30 lakh

₹25,093

₹25,562

₹469

₹50 lakh

₹41,822

₹42,603

₹781

₹80 lakh

₹66,915

₹68,165

₹1,250

₹1 crore

₹83,644

₹85,207

₹1,563

Source: BankBazaar; illustrative calculations.

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Should you increase your EMI or extend the tenure?

When interest rates rise, borrowers may be offered the option of maintaining their existing EMI and extending the repayment tenure, subject to the lender's terms. Alternatively, they can increase their EMI to keep the remaining tenure unchanged.

Keeping the EMI constant can provide immediate relief to monthly cash flow, but a longer repayment period generally means paying interest for more months. Increasing the EMI, if affordable, can help limit the additional interest cost.

Borrowers should assess their monthly income, essential expenses, emergency savings and other loan commitments before choosing. Those with sufficient financial flexibility may consider a higher EMI, while borrowers facing cash-flow constraints should discuss available options with SBI.

What should borrowers check?

Home loan customers should confirm their revised interest rate, outstanding principal, remaining tenure and next reset date with the bank. They should also check whether the rate revision changes their EMI or extends the repayment period.

The key is to compare the long-term interest cost with the immediate impact on monthly finances. Reviewing the revised loan schedule promptly can help borrowers make an informed repayment decision rather than allowing a rate increase to extend their debt burden without scrutiny.

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ALSO READ: Loans get costlier: PNB, BOB others hike rates after RBI’s 25-bps repo rate hike

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026 4:35 AM IST
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