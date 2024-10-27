‘Our lives have become more miserable...’: Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka govt again on Bengaluru infra crisis

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai intensified his criticism of the Karnataka government after recent heavy rainfall exposed the deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru. Pai’s recent comments came in response to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s praise of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for prioritising citizens’ welfare despite challenges in securing central funds.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Rao highlighted Karnataka’s significant economic contributions, stating, “Karnataka fuels India’s aspirations with its substantial tax contributions.” He noted that despite being denied its rightful share of GST by the Union government, Karnataka continues to be a top-performing state economically. Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the government has launched various innovative initiatives aimed at empowering citizens.

Responding to Rao’s post, Pai acknowledged Karnataka’s contributions but questioned the Congress government’s effectiveness over the past 18 months. “This is great,” he remarked, “But can you tell us what you have done for Bengaluru over the last 18 months, please? Our lives have become more miserable, and corruption has increased.”

In reply, Rao urged Pai to advocate for Karnataka’s rightful GST share, emphasising that development in the state and Bengaluru is contingent upon receiving adequate funds. He suggested that Pai’s criticisms of the government contrasted with his silence on the issue of tax devolution, which is determined by the Finance Commission, not the Union government.

“I invite you to join our fight to demand what’s rightfully ours,” Rao wrote, suggesting a collaborative effort to improve Bengaluru and Karnataka as a whole.

Pai's comments come amidst broader discussions on governance and infrastructure in Bengaluru, highlighting ongoing challenges that have led to increased public dissatisfaction.

In a post on X on October 24 directed at CM Siddaramaiah and key ministers, Pai highlighted the “huge anger” stemming from the government’s inaction on pressing issues such as roads, drainage, and traffic management on the Outer Ring Road.

“CM/DCM should take urgent action to save city and jobs. Never seen this kind of anger and pain in last 20 years. Very sad at the misgovernance of city, false promises, lack of action. Sad day for all of us to have such a non performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly,” he concluded.