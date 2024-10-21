Bengaluru rains: 'Absolutely! It's a daily nightmare': Netizens agree after Mohandas Pai says poor infra forcing many MNCs to take jobs to other cities

Mohandas Pai on Monday criticized the Karnataka government for the bad state of roads, drainage, and traffic on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), which is frustrating multinational companies in the area. The former Infosys CFO warned that if the government doesn't improve the situation, these companies might think about relocating to other cities outside the state.

His remarks followed heavy rainfall that caused flooding in several parts of the city. Last week, Bengaluru experienced similar issues, with rain leading to waterlogged streets and traffic jams that caused significant delays and gridlock.

"Lack of action by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, [deputy chief minister] DK Shivakumar, and [IT-BT minister] Priyank Kharge on roads, drainage, and traffic on ORR is leading to huge anger and is forcing many MNCs to seriously consider expanding outside city. Promises made by CM, and DCM are repeatedly not upheld, trust down. This is very serious," he wrote on X.

He urged the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to take immediate action to save the city and protect jobs. "CM/DCM should take urgent action to save the city and jobs. Never seen this kind of anger and pain in the last 20 years. Very sad at the misgovernance of the city, false promises, and lack of action. Sad day for all of us to have such a non-performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly," he added. He also tagged government officials and Bengaluru business leaders like Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan in his comments.

Many social media users expressed their agreement with Pai's comments.

"Absolutely, the situation on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is beyond frustrating—it's a daily nightmare for commuters and a stark symbol of governmental inaction. Here we are, in one of India's tech hubs, and the infrastructure is crumbling under our feet. Promises from chief minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and Priyank Kharge seem like distant echoes, fading away without any real action," a user wrote. "The lack of urgency in addressing basic issues like roads, drainage, and traffic is not just inconveniencing thousands but is actively pushing away the very businesses that fuel our city's economy. MNCs considering relocation isn't just news; it's a red alert for Bengaluru's future."

Another one commented, "Some MNCs should really shift out only then some action will be taken. Why are simple pothole and garbage-free roads so difficult to be provided in Bengaluru? If corruption is kept at bay for one year, the roads can be fixed properly."

Citizens have been posting videos of flooding on social media to show the bad condition of the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rains until noon. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Bengaluru received 62 mm of rain in the 24 hours until 8:30 am on October 21, and this wet weather is forecasted to continue until October 24.

One user pointed out that unlike other coastal cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata, Bengaluru has not fully implemented IoT-based flood sensors to monitor water levels and help prevent urban flooding. "It’s time for a transfer, bring in a new commissioner, and fix the accountability. Shouldn’t Bangalore catch up with these smart solutions?" a user said.