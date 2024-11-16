‘Outrageous and totally illegal’: Mohandas Pai slams alleged harassment of non-Muslims in Jamia Millia 

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai slammed alleging discrimination against non-Muslims and instances of coercion for religious conversion of non-Muslims in Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI).

Sharing a post on X, Pai wrote on X (formally twitter), “This is outrageous and totally illegal. How can a central university fully funded by taxpayers money, regulated by @ugc_india and @EduMinOfIndia allow this? No oversight?”

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India Kiren Rijiju and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan asking that the alleged practices must stop and the folks, who tried to convert should be sacked.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has come under scrutiny after a fact-finding committee alleged instances of discrimination against non-Muslims and coercion bids for religious conversion.

The committee released its report on November 14, which reveals accounts of discrimination against non-Muslim students, faculty and staff members. Witnesses testified about bias and prejudice based on religious identity, which allegedly pervaded various aspects of university life.

The university has said that while the past administrations may have mishandled such incidents, the present administration was focused on creating an inclusive environment. The administration highlighted initiatives to include marginalised groups in key decision-making and administrative roles.

Responding to the allegations of religious conversion, the university categorically denied having any evidence to substantiate such claims.

“If anyone comes forward with concrete evidence, we will take strict action. We remain sensitive to grievances and are committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive campus,” the university told India Today TV.

The report also highlights allegations of harassment faced by tribal students and faculty. This toxic environment reportedly forced many tribal students to leave the university, the India Today report added.